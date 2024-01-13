 Pune: Renowned Classical Singer Prabha Atre, Doyen Of Kirana Gharana, Dies At 92
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: Renowned Classical Singer Prabha Atre, Doyen Of Kirana Gharana, Dies At 92

Pune: Renowned Classical Singer Prabha Atre, Doyen Of Kirana Gharana, Dies At 92

Prabha Atre was awarded the Padma Vibhushan, the nation's second-highest civilian honour, in January 2022

PTIUpdated: Saturday, January 13, 2024, 11:49 AM IST
article-image
Pune: Renowned Classical Singer Prabha Atre, Doyen Of Kirana Gharana, Dies At 92 | File Photo

Pune: Renowned classical singer Dr Prabha Atre passed away following a cardiac arrest at her residence here at the age of 92 early on Saturday, sources close to her said.

Atre, who represented the Kirana Gharana of the Hindustani classical music, had been honoured with all three of Padma awards by the Indian government.

"Atre suffered a cardiac arrest during her sleep at her residence. She was rushed to a private hospital in Kothrud area of the city, where she was declared dead at 5.30 am," a source said.

Read Also
Pune: Washing Machines, Biometric E-Kiosks Launched At Yerawada Central Jail
article-image

Since some of the close family members of Atre live abroad, her funeral will be performed once they arrive, the source added.

Born on September 13, 1932, Atre was known as a multi-faceted personality. Besides being a classical vocalist, she also excelled as an academician, researcher, composer and author. A science and law graduate, she had a doctorate in music.

She was awarded the Padma Vibhushan, the nation's second-highest civilian honour, in January 2022. She was earlier honoured with the Padma Shri award in 1990 and the Padma Bhushan in 2002.

Read Also
Watch Video: State Excise Department Busts Fake Scotch Factory In Pune's Katraj
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Lalit Patil Escape Case: Pune Police Seek Nod To Prosecute Former Sassoon Hospital Dean Dr Sanjeev...

Lalit Patil Escape Case: Pune Police Seek Nod To Prosecute Former Sassoon Hospital Dean Dr Sanjeev...

Pune Fraudster Arrested For ₹84,000 iPhone Sale Scam

Pune Fraudster Arrested For ₹84,000 iPhone Sale Scam

Pune: Renowned Classical Singer Prabha Atre, Doyen Of Kirana Gharana, Dies At 92

Pune: Renowned Classical Singer Prabha Atre, Doyen Of Kirana Gharana, Dies At 92

Watch Video: State Excise Department Busts Fake Scotch Factory In Pune's Katraj

Watch Video: State Excise Department Busts Fake Scotch Factory In Pune's Katraj

Lonavla Residents Demand Stop For Long-Distance Trains, Halt Deccan Queen

Lonavla Residents Demand Stop For Long-Distance Trains, Halt Deccan Queen