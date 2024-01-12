Pune: Washing Machines, Biometric E-Kiosks Launched At Yerawada Central Jail | Sourced

In a bid to address the issue of prisoners contracting skin diseases, the Yerawada Central Jail introduced washing machines for cleaning clothes on Friday. This initiative was inaugurated by Amitabh Gupta, Additional Director General of Police of Prison and Correctional Services. The pilot service, initiated with nine washing machines, aims to improve hygiene conditions for inmates. The Maharashtra Prison Department plans to extend this initiative to all state-based jails by acquiring 193 washing machines.

During the inauguration programme, Gupta highlighted the prevalent issue of skin diseases among prisoners, attributing it to overcrowding and inadequate access to clean clothes. "The installation of washing machines is considered the initial step, with plans to commercialise their use by taking contracts for washing outside clothes and providing employment opportunities for prisoners," he said.

Apart from this, Gupta also inaugrated a biometric touchscreen e-kiosk machine through which prisoners can check their case status, private cash balance, next hearing date, remission, parole/furlough application status, release date, wages, remaining meeting opportunities, and remaining phone facilities.

Gupta also sternly warned against misbehaviour in the barracks, indicating that such conduct could result in punishments, including facility bans. He also announced a proposal to the Central government, drawing attention to the plight of over 700 prisoners lacking funds for bail and fines, seeking government support for their financial needs.

Heightening security measures at Yerawada Central Jail

In a broader security enhancement initiative, 900 CCTV cameras will be installed in Yerawada Central Jail premises to closely monitor prisoners. Additionally, a panic button will be introduced, allowing prisoners or staff to inform jail authorities immediately in case of unfortunate incidents.