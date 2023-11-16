 Pune: Remembering Abasaheb Shinde, Founder Chairman Of Rajarshi Shahu Sahakari Bank Ltd
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: Remembering Abasaheb Shinde, Founder Chairman Of Rajarshi Shahu Sahakari Bank Ltd

Pune: Remembering Abasaheb Shinde, Founder Chairman Of Rajarshi Shahu Sahakari Bank Ltd

Carrying the torch of Rashtraseva Dal and guided by the ideals of Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj, Shinde embarked on a mission to translate these principles into reality.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, November 16, 2023, 04:33 PM IST
article-image
Pune: Remembering Abasaheb Shinde, Founder Chairman Of Rajarshi Shahu Sahakari Bank Ltd |

PD alias Abasaheb Shinde, the visionary Founder Chairman of Rajarshi Shahu Sahakari Bank Ltd., bid farewell at the age of 86 after a brief illness. Born on June 4, 1937, in the quaint village of Pandeshwar in Purandar taluka, Shinde's journey was marked by a pursuit of knowledge that led him through the corridors of education in Pune, culminating in graduation in Chemical Engineering from Kansas State University, USA, in 1961.

Carrying the torch of Rashtraseva Dal and guided by the ideals of Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj, Shinde embarked on a mission to translate these principles into reality. Forty years ago, he laid the foundation of Rajarshi Shahu Sahakari Bank in Pune, driven by the vision of establishing a bank for the Bahujans. Today, the bank stands as a testament to his enduring commitment, boasting 15 branches, including the central hub. Shinde's legacy is deeply woven into the fabric of the bank's 40-year history, where he served as chairman for an impressive 25 terms, overseeing numerous uncontested elections.

Read Also
Pune: Panchammagic Donates 35mm Print Of 'Hum Dono Rangeen' To NDFC-NFAI
article-image

Shinde's long legacy

Beyond the realm of banking, Shinde's impact reverberated across various spheres of influence. A decade-long tenure as the chairman of the standing committee of Shri Shivaji Memorial Society showcased his multifaceted leadership. He also played a pivotal role as a member of the governing board of All India Maratha Education Council, Chairman of the Yashwantrao Chavan Law College Local Committee, and held key positions as Director, Vice President, and Chairman of Pune District Urban Cooperative Bank Association.

Shinde's transparent and impactful contributions did not go unnoticed. He was adorned with prestigious awards such as Sahakar Ratna, Sahakar Maharshi, and the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Pune District Urban Cooperative Bank Association. His leadership extended to various organizations, including the Shivaji Maratha Society Board of Trustees, Aranyeshwar Temple, Chhatrapati Rajaram Cooperative Housing Society, and the Spun Pipe Small Industries Association of Maharashtra State.

Read Also
National Institute Of Virology, Pune Announces Recruitment For 80 Vacancies: Technical Assistant And...
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: Remembering Abasaheb Shinde, Founder Chairman Of Rajarshi Shahu Sahakari Bank Ltd

Pune: Remembering Abasaheb Shinde, Founder Chairman Of Rajarshi Shahu Sahakari Bank Ltd

Pune: Umangmalaj Birth Festival Celebrated At Dagdusheth Ganapati Temple With Offering Of 1100...

Pune: Umangmalaj Birth Festival Celebrated At Dagdusheth Ganapati Temple With Offering Of 1100...

Pune Shocker: Husband Booked For Forcing Wife To Eat Calcium Capsule Mixed With Blade Pieces

Pune Shocker: Husband Booked For Forcing Wife To Eat Calcium Capsule Mixed With Blade Pieces

Pimpri Chinchwad Gripped By Stray Dog Menace: NCP Chief Spokesperson Madhav Patil Demands Urgent...

Pimpri Chinchwad Gripped By Stray Dog Menace: NCP Chief Spokesperson Madhav Patil Demands Urgent...

Pune News: 4 Booked For Marriage Of Minor Girl In Aundh

Pune News: 4 Booked For Marriage Of Minor Girl In Aundh