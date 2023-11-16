Pune: Remembering Abasaheb Shinde, Founder Chairman Of Rajarshi Shahu Sahakari Bank Ltd |

PD alias Abasaheb Shinde, the visionary Founder Chairman of Rajarshi Shahu Sahakari Bank Ltd., bid farewell at the age of 86 after a brief illness. Born on June 4, 1937, in the quaint village of Pandeshwar in Purandar taluka, Shinde's journey was marked by a pursuit of knowledge that led him through the corridors of education in Pune, culminating in graduation in Chemical Engineering from Kansas State University, USA, in 1961.

Carrying the torch of Rashtraseva Dal and guided by the ideals of Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj, Shinde embarked on a mission to translate these principles into reality. Forty years ago, he laid the foundation of Rajarshi Shahu Sahakari Bank in Pune, driven by the vision of establishing a bank for the Bahujans. Today, the bank stands as a testament to his enduring commitment, boasting 15 branches, including the central hub. Shinde's legacy is deeply woven into the fabric of the bank's 40-year history, where he served as chairman for an impressive 25 terms, overseeing numerous uncontested elections.

Shinde's long legacy

Beyond the realm of banking, Shinde's impact reverberated across various spheres of influence. A decade-long tenure as the chairman of the standing committee of Shri Shivaji Memorial Society showcased his multifaceted leadership. He also played a pivotal role as a member of the governing board of All India Maratha Education Council, Chairman of the Yashwantrao Chavan Law College Local Committee, and held key positions as Director, Vice President, and Chairman of Pune District Urban Cooperative Bank Association.

Shinde's transparent and impactful contributions did not go unnoticed. He was adorned with prestigious awards such as Sahakar Ratna, Sahakar Maharshi, and the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Pune District Urban Cooperative Bank Association. His leadership extended to various organizations, including the Shivaji Maratha Society Board of Trustees, Aranyeshwar Temple, Chhatrapati Rajaram Cooperative Housing Society, and the Spun Pipe Small Industries Association of Maharashtra State.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)