Pune Rallies Demand Justice For Manipur Sexual Assualt Victims

Two separate rallies were held in Pune, echoing nationwide outrage over the horrifying incident in Manipur, where a viral video captured the appalling acts of stripping and parading Kuki Tribe women naked before gang rape.

Organized by concerned citizens, the AAP-led candle march commenced from 15th August Chowk, Cantonment, and proceeded to Dr Ambedkar Statue via Mahatma Gandhi Road. The residents showed overwhelming support, with a large number of women and Manipuri people joining the protest. Slogans were raised against the Modi government for its handling of the situation.

In a parallel demonstration, slum dwellers in Pune expressed their solidarity, holding weighing scales in their hands and blindfolded to condemn the atrocities in Manipur. The protesters, including Sunita Adsule, Prof. Ratanlal Sonagra, Arun Tangde, Surekha Bhalerao, Vandana Pawar, and others, demanded justice for the distressed women and children in Manipur.

Pune AAP demands resignation of Manipur CM

Amidst the mounting public outrage, the Pune unit of AAP demanded the resignation of Manipur's Chief Minister N Biren Singh, holding him accountable for the failure to establish peace and order in the state.

The shocking viral video, which surfaced this week, revealed the horrific incident from May 4, in which two women from an ethnic group were brutally paraded naked by a rampaging mob. The incident occurred amid ongoing ethnic violence that broke out nearly three months ago, claiming over 160 lives and injuring hundreds in the northeastern state.

The violence erupted after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organized to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. The ethnic conflict involves Meiteis, who comprise about 53 percent of Manipur's population and reside mostly in the Imphal Valley, and tribals, including Nagas and Kukis, constituting 40 percent and residing mainly in the hill districts.

Meanwhile, One more person has been arrested in connection with the stripping and parading of two women in Manipur, a video of which has attracted nationwide condemnation, police said on Tuesday. The fresh arrest on July 24 evening from Thoubal district took the total number of apprehensions in the case to seven, they said.

