 Manipur: Internet Services Partially Restored; Broadband Allowed, Mobile Data Remains Suspended
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaManipur: Internet Services Partially Restored; Broadband Allowed, Mobile Data Remains Suspended

Manipur: Internet Services Partially Restored; Broadband Allowed, Mobile Data Remains Suspended

The internet services have been suspended in the state since May 3.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, July 25, 2023, 04:48 PM IST
article-image
Representative image

The Manipur government on Tuesday partially lifted the ban on the internet services months after suspending it amid ethnic violence in the state. 

As per the government’s order, the broadband services will be allowed, however, the mobile data services will continue to remain suspended. The internet services have been suspended in the state since May 3.

The state government said in its order that the internet restriction had impacted significant businesses, institutions, a group of individuals who worked from home, chartered accounting companies, legal offices, hospitals, refueling stations, LPG booking services, and other online-based citizen-centric services

"The state government has made a considered decision to lift suspension in case of Broadband service (ILL and MH) conditionally in a liberalised manner," the order reads.

Manipur government's order to partially restore ban on internet services.

Manipur government's order to partially restore ban on internet services. |

Read Also
Monsoon Session: Opposition Demands PM's Statement & Discussion Over Manipur; Protests All Night...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Manipur: Internet Services Partially Restored; Broadband Allowed, Mobile Data Remains Suspended

Manipur: Internet Services Partially Restored; Broadband Allowed, Mobile Data Remains Suspended

Telangana: One Dead, Two Injured In Concrete Mixer Collapse At Cement Factory In Suryapet; Visuals...

Telangana: One Dead, Two Injured In Concrete Mixer Collapse At Cement Factory In Suryapet; Visuals...

WATCH: High-End BMW GT Catches Fire On Busy Road Near Chromepet Bus Stop In Chennai

WATCH: High-End BMW GT Catches Fire On Busy Road Near Chromepet Bus Stop In Chennai

Parliament Monsoon Session: Centre-Opposition Tussle Over Rule 176 vs Rule 267 For Discussion On...

Parliament Monsoon Session: Centre-Opposition Tussle Over Rule 176 vs Rule 267 For Discussion On...

NIA Arrests 3, Including 1 Myanmar National In 2022 Mizoram Explosives Case

NIA Arrests 3, Including 1 Myanmar National In 2022 Mizoram Explosives Case