Manipur: Internet Services Partially Restored; Broadband Allowed, Mobile Data Remains Suspended

Representative image

The Manipur government on Tuesday partially lifted the ban on the internet services months after suspending it amid ethnic violence in the state.

As per the government’s order, the broadband services will be allowed, however, the mobile data services will continue to remain suspended. The internet services have been suspended in the state since May 3.

The state government said in its order that the internet restriction had impacted significant businesses, institutions, a group of individuals who worked from home, chartered accounting companies, legal offices, hospitals, refueling stations, LPG booking services, and other online-based citizen-centric services

"The state government has made a considered decision to lift suspension in case of Broadband service (ILL and MH) conditionally in a liberalised manner," the order reads.

