Pune Railway Division Sets Record With ₹3.09 Crore Ticket Inspection Revenue In November 2023 | File

In the November 2023 ticket inspection drive in Pune Railway Division, 28,301 passengers were caught traveling without tickets, resulting in a fine collection of Rs. 2 crore 50 lakh 63 thousand. Additionally, 9,386 individuals faced fines of Rs. 58 lakh 50 thousand for irregular travel, and 205 people were fined Rs. 21 thousand 240 for carrying baggage without booking.

The total revenue from ticket inspections reached Rs. 3.09 Crore marking the highest monthly collection since the inception of the department. The previous record, set in April 2023, was Rs. 2.80 crores.

Under the leadership of Divisional Railway Manager Indu Dubey and Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Dr Milind Hirve, with coordination from Divisional Commercial Manager Dr Ramdas Bhise, and support from Ticket Inspectors and the Railway Security Force, this successful campaign continues. Passengers are strongly advised to travel with valid tickets to avoid fines under the Railway Act, as non-payment can lead to imprisonment.