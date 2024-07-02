 Pune Railway Division Earns Whopping ₹1.78 Crore from 26,515 Ticketless Travelers in June
Pune Railway Division Earns Whopping ₹1.78 Crore from 26,515 Ticketless Travelers in June

Out of which, 4,828 passengers were fined ₹28.21 lakhs for traveling irregularly and without proper tickets.

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Tuesday, July 02, 2024, 06:43 PM IST
During ticket checking in the Pune Division in June 2024, 21,420 passengers were found traveling without tickets, resulting in the recovery of a fine of ₹1.50 crore.

Additionally, 4,828 passengers were fined ₹28.21 lakhs for traveling irregularly and without proper tickets. A fine of ₹45,564/- was collected from 267 passengers carrying un-booked luggage.

Railway authorities warn commuters

This action was carried out under the guidance of Divisional Railway Manager Indu Dubey, in coordination with Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Dr Milind Hirve, and in collaboration with ticket checking inspectors and the Railway Protection Force.

Ticket checking is being conducted regularly by the railway administration. Passengers are requested to travel only with proper tickets; otherwise, they will have to pay a fine under the Railway Act, and in case of non-payment, they may face imprisonment.

