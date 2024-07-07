 Pune: Punit Balan Honoured by Indian Army's Southern Command
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: Punit Balan Honoured by Indian Army's Southern Command

Pune: Punit Balan Honoured by Indian Army's Southern Command

Punit Balan has been carrying out social work in various fields such as sports, health, arts, culture, and education through Punit Balan Group and the Indrani Balan Foundation.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Sunday, July 07, 2024, 02:52 PM IST
article-image
Pune: Punit Balan Honoured by Indian Army's Southern Command |

Pune-based Young Entrepreneur Punit Balan, who has been leading in social work, has been honoured with a certificate of appreciation by the Southern Command of the Indian Army. GOC-in-C, Southern Command, Lieutenant General Ajai Kumar Singh presented the certificate to Balan.

Punit Balan has been carrying out social work in various fields such as sports, health, arts, culture, and education through Punit Balan Group and the Indrani Balan Foundation. Besides, he has been working in the Kashmir Valley, along with the Indian Army. Mainly, the Daggar School for special children is run in Baramulla in Kashmir Valley, jointly by the Indian Army and the Indrani Balan Foundation. Also, schools are run for special children with the help of the Indian Army in the terror-hit areas of Baramulla, Kupwara, Anantnag, Pahalgam, Pulwama, Shopian, Uri, Trenam, Ven, Ghuresh. Balan is also active, in cooperation with the Army, to ensure national security. India's first Constitution Park in Pune has been set up at the Southern Command jointly by the Indian Army and Punit Balan Group.

Read Also
Indian Army & Punit Balan Group Unveil First Laser, Light & Sound Show In Kashmir Valley
article-image

Balan has been honoured on behalf of the Southern Command in recognition of his work with the Indian Army. Appreciating Punit Balan's social work in the testimonial, it has been mentioned that it is an example for the Army and citizens.

Meanwhile, Punit Balan was earlier felicitated with a citation by former Vice Chief of the Indian Army Lieutenant General BS Raju (retd) and the Central Command of the Indian Army.

Balan, while speaking with The Free Press Journal, said, "It is a matter of great pride for me to receive the Certificate from the Southern Command of the Indian Army. I am trying to do my bit by working for the Indian Army, which protects our country. The citation given by the Southern Command in recognition of my work gives me energy to work even harder. I am deeply grateful to the Indian Army for this honour.”

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: Punit Balan Honoured by Indian Army's Southern Command

Pune: Punit Balan Honoured by Indian Army's Southern Command

Kolhapur's Aditya Nalavde Selected for Undergraduate Course At Stanford University

Kolhapur's Aditya Nalavde Selected for Undergraduate Course At Stanford University

Blow To Ajit Pawar, 100 Partymen From Nashik Meet Sharad Pawar In Baramati

Blow To Ajit Pawar, 100 Partymen From Nashik Meet Sharad Pawar In Baramati

Briefs: 27-Year-Old Dies After Collapsing During Police Recruitment Drive in Pune, One Killed as Car...

Briefs: 27-Year-Old Dies After Collapsing During Police Recruitment Drive in Pune, One Killed as Car...

Satara News: Surgeon Loses ₹35 lakhs in Trading Scam, Two Youth Booked Under POCSO For Harassing...

Satara News: Surgeon Loses ₹35 lakhs in Trading Scam, Two Youth Booked Under POCSO For Harassing...