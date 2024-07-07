Pune: Punit Balan Honoured by Indian Army's Southern Command |

Pune-based Young Entrepreneur Punit Balan, who has been leading in social work, has been honoured with a certificate of appreciation by the Southern Command of the Indian Army. GOC-in-C, Southern Command, Lieutenant General Ajai Kumar Singh presented the certificate to Balan.

Punit Balan has been carrying out social work in various fields such as sports, health, arts, culture, and education through Punit Balan Group and the Indrani Balan Foundation. Besides, he has been working in the Kashmir Valley, along with the Indian Army. Mainly, the Daggar School for special children is run in Baramulla in Kashmir Valley, jointly by the Indian Army and the Indrani Balan Foundation. Also, schools are run for special children with the help of the Indian Army in the terror-hit areas of Baramulla, Kupwara, Anantnag, Pahalgam, Pulwama, Shopian, Uri, Trenam, Ven, Ghuresh. Balan is also active, in cooperation with the Army, to ensure national security. India's first Constitution Park in Pune has been set up at the Southern Command jointly by the Indian Army and Punit Balan Group.

Balan has been honoured on behalf of the Southern Command in recognition of his work with the Indian Army. Appreciating Punit Balan's social work in the testimonial, it has been mentioned that it is an example for the Army and citizens.

Meanwhile, Punit Balan was earlier felicitated with a citation by former Vice Chief of the Indian Army Lieutenant General BS Raju (retd) and the Central Command of the Indian Army.

Balan, while speaking with The Free Press Journal, said, "It is a matter of great pride for me to receive the Certificate from the Southern Command of the Indian Army. I am trying to do my bit by working for the Indian Army, which protects our country. The citation given by the Southern Command in recognition of my work gives me energy to work even harder. I am deeply grateful to the Indian Army for this honour.”