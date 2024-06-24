Indian Army & Punit Balan Group Unveil First Laser, Light & Sound Show In Kashmir Valley |

To showcase Kashmir’s rich historical and cultural heritage alongside the military valour that has consistently upheld its pride, a mesmerising laser, light, and sound show has been conceived by the Indian Army’s Chinar Corps, Dagger Division, and its Pir Panjal Brigade, supported by the Punit Balan Group (PBG) at Boniyar.

This visually appealing and meticulously researched show was inaugurated as part of the ‘Dagger Heritage Complex’ at Boniyar recently by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, in the presence of GOC Chinar Corps, Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai, Major General Rajesh Sethi, and Punit Balan, CMD of PBG.

This first-of-its-kind laser, light, and sound show is a treat for visiting tourists and locals alike. The show takes the audience on a nostalgic journey through centuries of documented history of the Kashmir Valley, narrated by the mesmerising voice of legendary Radio Kashmir broadcaster, Talha Jehangir.

The 28-minute show features the geological and mystic evolution of the Kashmir Valley. Nestled between different ranges of the mighty Himalayas and drained by the river Jhelum, Kashmir has attracted people of different ethnicities throughout history, many of whom have left an indelible imprint on its present-day image in terms of rich historical and cultural landscapes. The audience learns about the different dynasties that ruled Kashmir and their roles in the cultural and religious evolutions over the ages.

The show also highlights the valour and sacrifices of the Indian Army in thwarting the constant malicious intentions of India’s western adversaries to foment trouble and unrest in Kashmir. It concludes on an optimistic note, envisioning a future filled with peace, harmonious co-existence, and development while preserving the region’s rich cultural heritage.