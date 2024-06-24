Central Railway GM Inspects Lonavala-Pune Section, Inaugurates Solar Power Panel Plant |

Ram Karan Yadav, General Manager, Central Railway, inspected the Lonavala-Pune-Lonavala section of the Pune Division recently. On this occasion, Divisional Railway Manager Indu Dubey and other officers were present.

Yadav observed all the technical aspects of the Lonavala-Pune down and up routes, including the rail track, electrical overhead equipment, condition of bridges, and signal system.

In Pune, he inspected the diesel loco shed at Ghorpadi and inaugurated the solar power panel plant with a capacity of 647 kW. A total of 1,188 solar panels have been installed over an area of 6,500 square meters on the roof of the diesel loco shed. Approximately 9.44 lakh kW of electricity will be generated by these panels annually, matching the annual electricity consumption of the diesel loco shed, which is 9.46 lakh kW, resulting in ₹52 lakh savings.

The solar panels will also help to reduce 18,122 tons of carbon dioxide emissions per year. The panels is environmentally friendly and equivalent to planting 39,805 trees.

Yadav also inspected the Pune running room and crew booking lobby, reviewing the arrangements. He thoroughly inspected the yoga hall, meditation room, healthy and clean dining room and kitchen, and separate facilities for women loco pilots in the running room.

He expressed satisfaction with the facilities provided to the loco pilots team by the loco operation branch through continuous improvement work, better management, and innovative thinking.

The General Manager instructed all the officers to pay special attention to the safety of passengers and the facilities provided to the passengers.