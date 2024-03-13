Pune: Punit Balan Group Backs Wrestler Sikandar Shaikh |

As part of its endeavour to support talented sportspersons in their quest for Olympics glory, the Punit Balan Group (PBG) has extended its support to talented wrestler Sikandar Shaikh.

Sikandar, 24, is the reigning Maharashtra Kesari and had won the U-23 Nationals gold medal back in 2019. He is now focused on breaking into the Indian team for international tournaments with an eye on the 2026 Asian Games and Commonwealth Games.

Originally hailing from Solapur, Sikandar comes from a family of wrestlers and both his father and grandfather were accomplished wrestlers. Sikandar began wrestling at the age of 14 and has been training at the Gandwish Talim in Kolhapur.

Speaking about the decision to support Sikandar, Chairman and Managing Director of PBG, Punit Balan said, “Wrestling is an extremely popular sport in Maharashtra and has given the country numerous international stars including independent India’s first individual Olympics medallist in Khashaba Jadhav."

“Punit Balan Group is committed to providing much-needed support to Indian athletes, helping them grow in their careers and bring medals for the country. Sikandar Shaikh is a very talented wrestler who has the potential to win medals for India in major international tournaments and I am confident that with this support he can achieve all his dreams,” he added.

Punit Balan Group will initially support Sikandar with ₹15 lakh per year for the next three years, bearing his training and other expenses.

“I am extremely thankful to Punit sir and his team for their support in helping me pursue my dream of winning medals at the international stage. This financial support will help me get quality training support and also fund my travel to competitions,” said Sikandar.

PBG’s commitment to fostering the culture of excellence and growth is aligned perfectly with the world of philanthropy and sports. The group has been supporting close to 60 talented athletes across sports including tennis player Rutuja Bhosale, para-badminton star Arati Patil, cricketer Ankit Bawne and rising archer Vaishnavi Pawar among many others.