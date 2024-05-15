Pune News: Taluka-wise Rainfall Breakdown Till May 15 |

This month is on track to become one of the district's wettest Mays in several years. Official data indicates that an average of 25mm of rainfall has been recorded until May 15. Here's a taluka-wise breakdown of the rainfall received so far.

| Taluka | Total Rainfall (mm) | Rainy Days |

| Pune City | 61.9 | 3 |

| Haveli | 31.6 | 6 |

| Mulshi | 19.9 | 2 |

| Bhor | 36.1 | 4 |

| Maval | 21.0 | 1 |

| Velhe | 63.9 | 3 |

| Junnar | 12.9 | 3 |

| Khed | 32.6 | 3 |

| Ambegaon | 36.9 | 3 |

| Shirur | 13.4 | 2 |

| Baramati | 13.0 | 2 |

| Indapur | 13.8 | 2 |

| Daund | 13.7 | 2 |

| Purandar | 37.0 | 2 |

| Average | 25.0 | 3 |