 Pune News: Taluka-wise Rainfall Breakdown Till May 15
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune News: Taluka-wise Rainfall Breakdown Till May 15

Pune News: Taluka-wise Rainfall Breakdown Till May 15

This month is on track to become one of the district's wettest Mays in several years

Aakash SinghUpdated: Wednesday, May 15, 2024, 04:41 PM IST
article-image
Pune News: Taluka-wise Rainfall Breakdown Till May 15 |

This month is on track to become one of the district's wettest Mays in several years. Official data indicates that an average of 25mm of rainfall has been recorded until May 15. Here's a taluka-wise breakdown of the rainfall received so far.

| Taluka | Total Rainfall (mm) | Rainy Days |

| Pune City | 61.9 | 3 |

| Haveli | 31.6 | 6 |

| Mulshi | 19.9 | 2 |

| Bhor | 36.1 | 4 |

Read Also
Pune GST Intelligence Busts Multi-State Fake Input Tax Credit Scam Worth ₹145 Crore
article-image

| Maval | 21.0 | 1 |

| Velhe | 63.9 | 3 |

| Junnar | 12.9 | 3 |

| Khed | 32.6 | 3 |

| Ambegaon | 36.9 | 3 |

| Shirur | 13.4 | 2 |

Read Also
Vehicles In Pune To Be Fined ₹10,000 At Petrol Pumps For Not Having Valid PUC Certificate? Here's...
article-image

| Baramati | 13.0 | 2 |

| Indapur | 13.8 | 2 |

| Daund | 13.7 | 2 |

| Purandar | 37.0 | 2 |

| Average | 25.0 | 3 |

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune News: Taluka-wise Rainfall Breakdown Till May 15

Pune News: Taluka-wise Rainfall Breakdown Till May 15

Vehicles In Pune To Be Fined ₹10,000 At Petrol Pumps For Not Having Valid PUC Certificate? Here's...

Vehicles In Pune To Be Fined ₹10,000 At Petrol Pumps For Not Having Valid PUC Certificate? Here's...

Aurangabad: Over 400 Unsafe Hoardings in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Spark Safety Concerns

Aurangabad: Over 400 Unsafe Hoardings in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Spark Safety Concerns

Pune Exclusive: Katraj's Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park Registers ₹1 Crore Drop In Revenue

Pune Exclusive: Katraj's Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park Registers ₹1 Crore Drop In Revenue

Nature Experience Program: Sahyadri Tiger Reserve in Satara to Host Night Event on Buddha Purnima,...

Nature Experience Program: Sahyadri Tiger Reserve in Satara to Host Night Event on Buddha Purnima,...