Government to Provide Free Books to Over 1,50,000 Students in Hingoli District on Day One

Under the Integrated Education Mission, the students from class first to class eight in the schools are provided books free of cost. In the coming 2024-25 academic year, the education department made plans for distributing the books to the students. Considering the number of students last academic year, the planning this year has been made for 1,54,121 students in the Hingoli district. The Zila Parishad’s Education Department has sent a proposal in this regard to the state government recently. After receiving the books, it will be distributed to the concerned schools and later will be distributed to the students on the first day of the school.

The government has taken this initiative considering the increasing prices of the books and the inability of some of the parents not to purchase them. The books will be distributed in all the Zila Parishad and Granted Private Schools to the students from class first to class eighth free of cost.

Tehsil wise distribution

The state education department has directed the local education department to send the list of the estimated students to whom the books will be distributed. Accordingly, a list of 32,622 students in Hingoli tehsil, 25,051 in Aundha Nagnath tehsil, 26,065 in Sengaon, 29,660 in Kalamnuri and 40,723 students in Vasmat tehsil was sent to the government. The books will be received by the Hingoli Zila Parishad Education Department by the end of May and it will be distributed to the schools immediately.

Similarly, under the Integrated Education Mission, all students of the SC and ST categories and girls of the open categories are given uniforms. Accordingly, this year, around 57,000 will be given uniforms in this academic year, the education department sources said.