 Pune: Suryadatta National School Achieves 100% Result In CBSE Class X And XII Exams; 42 Students Score More Than 90%
Aakash SinghUpdated: Tuesday, May 14, 2024, 04:09 PM IST
Suryadatta National School in Bavdhan has achieved a 100 per cent pass rate in the Class X and XII examinations conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). 42 students scored more than 90 per cent marks. The school has consistently achieved a 100 per cent pass rate in the Class X and XII Board exams since its inception.

Arjavee Pathak topped the school with a score of 97.40 per cent marks in Class X. Pragyot Raj Singh (95.40 per cent) and Sachi Gade (92.60 per cent) secured the second and third positions respectively. Arjavee Pathak scored 100 out of 100 marks in Mathematics, while Sachi Gade scored 100 marks in Social Science.

In Class XII, Hargun Kaur Matheru topped the school with 98.40 per cent marks in Science. Shreesh Kadam secured 96.60 per cent marks in the Science stream, while Rita Kashikar, Gayatri Kunwar, and Sara Harari secured 95.80 per cent marks. Out of 140 students, 42 students achieved aggregate marks of 90 per cent and above in the board examination. Hargun Kaur Matheru and Rita Kashikar scored 100 out of 100 in Informatics Practices, while Aryan Puranik scored 100 out of 100 in Mathematics.

Founder President of Suryadatta Education Foundation, Prof Dr Sanjay B Chordia, Vice-President Sushma Chordia, and Associate Vice-President Snehal Navlakha congratulated the students, parents, as well as the principal, and all teaching and non-teaching staff.

Dr Sanjay B Chordia said that excellent performance is possible due to consistent results and a strong relationship between teachers and students. "Suryadatta will always be with students as a mentor for guidance and support for their future careers," he added.

Toppers in Class X:

1. Arjavee Pathak (97.40%)

2. Prajyot Raj Singh (95.40%)

3. Sachi Gade (92.60%)

Toppers in Class XII:

1. Hargun Kaur Matheru (98.40%)

2. Shreesh Kadam (96.60%)

3. Ruta Kashikar, Gayatri Kunwar, Sara Harari (95.80%)

