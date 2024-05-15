Aurangabad: Mother and Daughter Arrested for Operating Illegal Sex-Determination Racket | Representational Image

In 2017, a woman died during an illegal abortion in the Harsul area. Savita Sominath Thorat (43) and her daughter Sakshi were implicated, with Sakshi released as she was a minor at the time. Currently, Sakshi (19) is a student at a polytechnic college in the city. However, it has been revealed that she is involved in an illegal sex-determination racket operating in the city.

On Sunday, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) and the Pundliknagar police raided an illegal sex-determination center in Deogiri Apartment, Garkheda area, catching Savita, Sakshi, Sadashiv Ashok Kakade (Phulambri), Dharmaraj Bhausaheb Natkar (Pune), and Krishna Subhash Natkar (Nakshatrawadi) red-handed.

2017 scam

PI Rajesh Yadav presented the accused in court on Monday, where the public prosecutor argued for their remand in police custody until May 17. The prosecutor emphasised the need to uncover the broader network, including the kingpin, agents, and customers involved in the racket, suspecting that Savita and Sakshi are part of a larger operation.

In a related incident from 2017, a woman's death was initially reported as being caused by a buffalo kick, but investigations revealed she died from excessive bleeding during an illegal abortion. Dr Shamlal Jaiswal and Savita were arrested, while Sakshi, then a minor, was not detained despite threatening the deceased's family to lie about the cause of death. Now, it has been discovered that Sakshi is active again in the sex-determination racket.