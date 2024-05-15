Marathwada News: VBA Workers Booked in Nanded; 84 Panchayats in Aurangabad District to Have Their Own Buildings |

Despite the implementation of the model code of conduct in the Nanded district and the directives against launching any agitation, the activists of the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) initiated a Dharna agitation led by VBA Lok Sabha candidate Avinash Bhosikar at the district collectorate on Monday. A case has been registered against around 40 VBA activists with the Vazirabad police station.

Bhosikar alleged that the election officers changed the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) during polling, but the candidates were not informed about it. The VBA activists organised a Dharna agitation to condemn the actions of the officers. They carried flags and banners of the party. During the agitation, they shouted slogans against the administration. Based on the complaint lodged by Circle Officer Aniruddha Jondhale, a case has been registered against around 40 activists with the Vazirabad police station. The activists have been alleged to have breached the district collector’s orders.

84 panchayats to have their own buildings

Out of the 870 Gram Panchayats in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, 143 Gram Panchayats did not have their own administrative building. Of which, in all, 120 had submitted proposals for their own building to the Zilla Parishad. The state government has sanctioned the proposals of 84 Gram Panchayats under the Balasaheb Thackeray Smruti Matorshree Grampanchayat Bandhani Scheme. The 84 Gram Panchayats will have their own administrative buildings now. However, the government will sanction the proposals of the remaining 36 Gram Panchayats after the code of conduct for the Lok Sabha elections is abolished, the sources said.

Presently, the Gram Panchayats who did not have their own administrative buildings, conduct their routine affairs in the schools, anganwadies and rented buildings.

The proposals were sanctioned in the cabinet meeting held in November last. During the meeting, it was decided that under the scheme the grampanchayat with less than 2000 population will be given ₹20 lakh funds instead of earlier ₹15 lakh while the Gram Panchayats with more than 2,000 population will get the funds of ₹25 lakh instead of earlier ₹18 lakh.