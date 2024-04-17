Pune: Punit Balan Advocates For Content Creators' Role In Nation-Building | Sourced

Punit Balan, Director, Punit Balan Group (PBG), emphasised the transformative potential of a single vote, urging content creators to play a vital role in fostering voter awareness and participation for the betterment of the nation. He stated, "One vote has the power to change or form a government. Content creators can become partners in the development of the country by creating awareness about voting so that more voters can exercise their right to vote."

The 'One Click, One Vote Can Change the World - Social Media Creators Meet,' organised by PBG in Pune, aimed to rally content creators towards this cause. The event saw the participation of numerous influencers alongside Mahayuti candidate Muralidhar Mohol and writer-director-actor Pravin Tarde.

Recognising the immense influence wielded by social media, Balan stressed the importance of harnessing this power for the nation's future. He urged content creators to use their platforms to spread positivity and advocate for increased voter engagement, emphasising that voting is a crucial step towards national development.

Addressing the gathering, Mohol highlighted the significance of social media in connecting with people and addressing their concerns effectively. He emphasised the role of content creators as social influencers who can drive meaningful change. Mohol expressed, "We communicate with many people through social media. Their problems can be known and remedial measures can be taken. Therefore, one can do more effective work as a social worker."

Echoing similar sentiments, Tarde pledged his commitment to collaborate with content creators for voter awareness initiatives. He underscored the importance of creators in delivering impactful messages to audiences, expressing confidence that their efforts towards voting awareness can transcend into a national movement for change. Tarde said, "Bringing smiles to people's faces in just a few seconds of content is a difficult task. But content creators can easily do this with their talent and observation power. If they do similar work to create awareness about voting, there is no doubt that it will become a national work."