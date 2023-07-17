Pune: Prohibitory Orders Imposed Around Examination Centers In District For Class 10th And 12th Supplementary Board Exams

Representative Image

In light of the upcoming Higher Secondary Certificate (Class 12th) and Secondary School Certificate (Class 10th) Supplementary Examinations conducted by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, Pune Collector Dr Rajesh Deshmukh has issued prohibitory orders from 6 am on July 18 to 8 pm on August 8. These orders apply within a 100-meter radius of all secondary and higher secondary examination centres in rural areas of the district.

The imposition of these orders aims to maintain law and order, prevent malpractice at the examination centres, and ensure the smooth conduct of the exams. The orders prohibit the entry of any private individuals, except teachers, officers, and staff associated with the examination, within the examination centre premises and within 100 meters of its vicinity. Gathering of two or more persons within the premises of the examination center is also prohibited, except for candidates appearing for the exams, authorized examination personnel, police officers, and security staff.

Furthermore, within a 100-meter radius of the examination centres, the use of public telephones, STDs, ISDs, booths, faxes, xerox centres, emails, internet facilities, laptops, mobile phones, media, or any similar means of communication is strictly prohibited. Additionally, mobiles, wireless sets, transistors, radios, calculators, laptops, and similar devices are not allowed to be kept or used inside the examination centre or within 100 meters of its premises.

The order emphasizes that individuals who violate these prohibitory orders will be subject to legal action under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860. The authorities are taking these measures to ensure a fair and secure examination environment for all candidates and to maintain the integrity of the examination process.