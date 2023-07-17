Pune News: Fed Up With Drunks & Litter, Bavdhan Residents Seek Police, Civic Attention

Pune: The residents of Bavdhan in Pune are facing a difficult time dealing with the menace of drunks and the litter they leave behind. Rampant alcohol consumption by anti-social elements in the area and indiscriminate dumping of bottles in open spaces are posing a threat to the safety of citizens and hygiene of the area.



CS Krishnan, a concerned resident of Bavdhan, said, "Residents no longer feel safe in our own neighborhood. People openly consume alcohol in open spaces. Due to shortage of manpower, police patrolling is not carried out in Bavdhan. Indiscriminate littering is found in the vicinity of six liquor shops near Bavdhan Tekdi, dark spots, Shinde Commercial Complex car park, and along NDA Pashan Road. All these areas are littered with broken liquor bottles which not just is dangerous for pedestrians, but also attracts pigs which enter the spaces between Shinde Nagar Lane 3 and Natural Ice Cream on NDA Pashan Road. We urgently request the police officials to initiate regular patrolling, as the presence of drunkards has become a menace. Additionally, we urge the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to promptly clean the area."

Unsafe neighbourhood

Highlighting safety concerns, another Bavdhan resident said, "The hillside is no longer safe. Certain groups gather in these areas to consume alcohol and subsequently dispose of the bottles in open spaces. This makes it unsafe for us to walk in these hilly regions. Liquor bottles and beer cans keep piling up despite regular street cleanings. The police should undertake patrolling in this area."



Another resident echoed the sentiments saying, "Discarded bottles and cans only add to the existing garbage dump. The authorities have shown little control over the situation. Consequently, various parts of Bavdhan have become unsafe, especially for women and children."



Due to lack of fear among anti-social individuals and their disregard for the police, the drunks even threaten common public. "People consume alcohol at the entrance of our building, near parked rickshaws, or inside their cars. The opposite side of Lantana Garden has become an open-air drinking area. These individuals display reckless behavior while driving under the influence. They also urinate in public without any regard for passersby, including women," another citizen lamented.



To tackle this menace, Bavdhan residents have appealed police to enhance patrolling and ensure the safety in the neighborhood. They have also asked the Pune Municipal Corporation to prioritize the cleanup of the affected areas making it a safe place for all residents, particularly women and children.



FPJ tried to reach Pimpri Chinchwad police commissioner Vinay Choube but he not respond.

