Pune: 6 branded bicycles worth around Rs 53,000 stolen from residential society in Bavdhan

Pune: Six branded bicycles worth around Rs 53,000 were allegedly stolen from a residential society on the NDA–Pashan road in Bavdhan on Wednesday, a report from The Indian Express stated.

The incident came to light after a businessman residing at the Suvarna Park Society on NDA-Pashan Road complained to the Hinjewadi police station about the theft.

According to the police, at around 4 am on Wednesday, some unidentified persons entered the residential society and stole six branded bicycles worth around Rs 53,000.

The unidentified accused have been booked under section 370 of the Indian Penal Code and further investigation is underway.

Published on: Thursday, December 09, 2021, 01:12 PM IST