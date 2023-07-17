Pune: Renowned Mathematician Mangala Jayant Narlikar Passes Away At 80 |

Renowned mathematician and scientist, Dr. Mangala Narlikar, wife of noted astrophysicist Dr. Jayant Narlikar, passed away on Monday at her residence in Pune, Maharashtra, after a prolonged battle with cancer. She was 80 years old. Dr. Narlikar had been undergoing treatment for cancer for over a year, according to a family member.

Dr. Mangala Narlikar moved to India from Cambridge, England, along with her husband, and began working at the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research. She also taught mathematics at the University of Bombay. In 1989, the couple relocated to Pune, where Dr. Narlikar joined the mathematics department of the University of Pune (now Savitribai Phule Pune University).

Narlikar excelled in her academic pursuits

Born on May 17, 1943, in Mumbai, Dr. Mangala J. Narlikar excelled in her academic pursuits. She topped the MA (Mathematics) program at the University of Mumbai in 1964 and conducted research at the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research's School of Mathematics for two years. She then pursued teaching at the University of Cambridge until 1969, after which she returned to TIFR as a faculty member until 1980. During this period, she earned her PhD in Mathematics from the University of Mumbai. Dr. Narlikar specialized in various branches of mathematics, including real and complex analysis, analytic geometry, number theory, algebra, and topology. Her research focused on pure mathematics.

Throughout her career, Dr. Mangala Narlikar taught at various institutions such as the University of Mumbai, University of Pune, and Bhaskaracharya Pratishthana. She delivered lectures in both national and international institutions and authored numerous scholarly research papers on mathematics. Dr. Narlikar also authored two books on the subject and actively advocated for women in science.

Dr. Mangala J. Narlikar is survived by her husband, Dr. Jayant Narlikar, and their three daughters, Leelavati, Girija, and Geeta. Her mortal remains will be kept at the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) in Pune for individuals to pay their respects. Later, her cremation will take place at the Vaikunth crematorium.

Read Also Pune Farmer Earns ₹2.8 Crore Selling Tomatoes Amid Price Rise

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)