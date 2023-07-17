WATCH: Cycle Set On Fire At NCP Leader Rohit Pawar's PR Office In Pune, Police Launch Probe | Screengrab (left) and Rohit Pawar (right)

Pune City police have initiated an investigation following an incident where an unidentified group of miscreants set a cycle ablaze at the public relations office of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and MLA, Rohit Pawar. The incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday at the Srujan Niwas building in Magarpatta City, Hadapsar. Police are examining CCTV footage to identify the culprits.

According to Hadapsar police officials, the incident transpired around 3:30 am on Sunday, damaging a cycle that belonged to Sunil Patil's brother. Patil, a staff member at Pawar's office, had left the cycle parked at the premises overnight. The discovery of the partially charred cycle was made by Patil when he arrived for work at 10 am.

Cycle set on fire using oil paints

The cycle kept outside NCP MLA Rohit Pawar's office in the Hadapsar area was deliberately set on fire. According to the reports, the fire was ignited by oil paints. A case has been filed against three unidentified individuals in connection with this incident.

MLA Rohit Pawar's public relations office is situated in the Srijan House building within the Hadapsar area. Fortunately, the fire was contained to the bicycle and did not spread to the office building, averting further damage.

