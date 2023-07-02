'The Man Has Started Alone...': Grandnephew Rohit Pawar Pens Emotional Post In Support Of Sharad Pawar After NCP Split

NCP chief Sharad Pawar with grandnephew Rohit. | Twitter

After Shiv Sena, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has faced a major split. Nine NCP MLAs, along with Ajit Pawar, have taken oath as ministers in the Shinde-Fadnavis government.

Subsequently, Sharad Pawar himself clarified his stand in a press conference and said he does not suppport the rebellion. He stated that he will now go on the ground and be among the people.

After these developments, reactions are now emerging from various quarters. Following Supriya Sule, Rohit Pawar has also expressed his support for Sharad Pawar.

The recent developments within the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) are now eliciting reactions in the political arena of the state. After Sharad Pawar's statement regarding Ajit Pawar's resignation, other members of the Pawar family are now clarifying their stands.

NCP's general secretary and spokesperson, Supriya Sule, shared a video of Sharad Pawar and expressed her reaction. Subsequently, Rohit Pawar, the nephew of Ajit Pawar and an MLA, has also clarified his position. Voicing his support for Sharad Pawar, Rohit Pawar said the path is of struggle, but they will not back down.

Rohit Pawar has shared a video of Sharad Pawar in which he has appealed to his supporters and workers of the Nationalist Congress Party. 'The man has started alone,' Rohit wrote in Marathi referring to Sharad Pawar, along with a song on the NCP leader in the video.

"The path is of struggle... but who will stop? All of Maharashtra is with Sahyadri. The wind is blowing from the valleys and villages... So who is afraid of struggle? Fighting and winning is in Maharashtra's blood...' Rohit Pawar wrote in Marathi.

