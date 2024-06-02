Mumbai: No Money For Bail Bond, Transgender Languish In Jail

Representative Image

Even after getting bail orders in a murder case, a transgender is still languishing behind the bars as nobody is coming forward to fulfil the requirements for pursuing his bail bond. While his sister has abandoned him long back, the transgender community is reluctant to help him as he does not belong to any of their Akhadas. The accused is now looking forward a scheme provided by National Legal Services Authority (NALSA), which appoints the Under Trial Review Committee (UTRC) to reconsider the grounds for the release.

Sumitra Kandaswamy Devendra (31), a resident of Govandi, was arrested by the Shivaji Nagar police in September 2023 under the charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder (Section 304 IPC). As per the police FIR, Sumitra and his friend Atik Ansari engaged in a verbal fight after they consume alcohol together. It eventually lead to a physical fight during which Atik fell unconscious. Sumitra called out for help, but seeing the situation, the onlookers called up the police. But before admitting the hospital Atik lost his life. A case was registered against Sumitra under section 304 of the IPC.

Advocate Vishal Khetre, who is associated with the ‘Dard Se Humdard Tak’, an NGO, which provides free legal aid for people who cannot afford for the legal services, said, “Our NGO is always available for the weaker section of the society. In this case too, we realised that the accused cannot afford the legal fees, and so we decided to take up the matter. We secured the bail, but it is more challenging now, as even after getting the bail orders, we are not able to get the accused out of the jail.”

Advocate Khetre further added that they had approached several of the transgender communities asking them to get their fellow community person out of the jail, but none of them have come forward. “Rather they have given the reason of the accused not associated with their Akhadas, thus it is not possible for them to offer money to release the accused on bail,” added Khetre.

Read Also Mumbai BKC accident: Cops analyse bail order to challenge it

Advocate Prakash Salsingekar, the president of the NGO, said, “Now that we are not able to find any of his family member or community members to help him, we shall request the court to reconsider his bail conditions. If the court permits, we will be able to get the accused out of the jail.”