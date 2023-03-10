Mumbai BKC accident: Cops analyse bail order to challenge it

Representative Image | Pixabay

Mumbai: In the BKC drunk driving accident case wherein a three-year-old child died, the police are studying the bail order of accused Vishwas Attavar, 54, and seeking legal opinion to challenge it.

A senior executive with a renowned corporate group, Attavar was drunk and speeding in the wrong lane in the BKC area when his car rammed into another car, killing the child and injuring her uncle and the driver. The uncle, Om Choudhari, is currently in serious condition in ICU, while the driver, Vinod Yadav, is also recuperating at a hospital.

Attavar was granted bail by the court on Wednesday on the condition of appearing before the BKC police whenever called in for questioning. The police, however, want to challenge the bail.