e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Three-year-old killed as drunk driver rams into another car on Holi at BKC

Mumbai: Three-year-old killed as drunk driver rams into another car on Holi at BKC

The incident took place at the Nabard signal at BKC when a Volkswagen Polo rammed into a Swift Dzire at high speed on Tuesday.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, March 08, 2023, 05:39 PM IST
article-image
Representative image

A three-year-old child died in a car accident on Holi at the Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai as a drunk driver crashed into another car on Tuesday.

The incident took place at the Nabard signal at BKC when a Volkswagen Polo rammed into a Swift Dzire at high speed.

The Dzire was being driven by Vinod Yadav, who was giving a lift to his friend Om Chaudhari (25) and his three-year-old daughter Swati.

Swati was sitting on Chaudhari's lap on the front passenger seat when their car got hit from behind. Swati's head hit the dashboard and she started to bleed profusely due to the impact.

Read Also
Mumbai Weather: City likely to witness clear skies from today, AQI remains 'poor' at 225;...
article-image

Yadav and Chaudhari also sustained injuries and all occupants were taken to the nearby hospital where Swati succumbed to her injuries.

Yadav then went to the BKC police station to file an FIR. The cops have registered a case of drunk driving and arrested the accused, Vishwas Attawar (54).

Attawar was actually handed over to the cops by bystanders. Police said that the accused was reeking of alcohol which he had consumed at a Holi party.

Read Also
Mumbai Police issues preventive orders on renting, leasing property in city
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Police rescue three runaway minor girls from Goa train within 6 hours

Mumbai Police rescue three runaway minor girls from Goa train within 6 hours

Pune Shocker! Woman kills daughter-in-law brutally for not doing household work properly in Viman...

Pune Shocker! Woman kills daughter-in-law brutally for not doing household work properly in Viman...

Pune: 21-year-old student of DY Patil Engineering Collage drowns as he enters river to wash off Holi...

Pune: 21-year-old student of DY Patil Engineering Collage drowns as he enters river to wash off Holi...

Mumbai: Three-year-old killed as drunk driver rams into another car on Holi at BKC

Mumbai: Three-year-old killed as drunk driver rams into another car on Holi at BKC

Shocking! Pune wrestler collapses in gym, dies due to heart attack

Shocking! Pune wrestler collapses in gym, dies due to heart attack