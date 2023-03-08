Mumbai: Three-year-old killed as drunk driver rams into another car on Holi at BKC

Representative image

A three-year-old child died in a car accident on Holi at the Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai as a drunk driver crashed into another car on Tuesday.

The incident took place at the Nabard signal at BKC when a Volkswagen Polo rammed into a Swift Dzire at high speed.

The Dzire was being driven by Vinod Yadav, who was giving a lift to his friend Om Chaudhari (25) and his three-year-old daughter Swati.

Swati was sitting on Chaudhari's lap on the front passenger seat when their car got hit from behind. Swati's head hit the dashboard and she started to bleed profusely due to the impact.

Yadav and Chaudhari also sustained injuries and all occupants were taken to the nearby hospital where Swati succumbed to her injuries.

Yadav then went to the BKC police station to file an FIR. The cops have registered a case of drunk driving and arrested the accused, Vishwas Attawar (54).

Attawar was actually handed over to the cops by bystanders. Police said that the accused was reeking of alcohol which he had consumed at a Holi party.

