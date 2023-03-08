Mumbai Police issues preventive orders on renting, leasing property in city | Pixabay

Mumbai Police has issued preventive orders on renting/leasing property in the city.

The orders come as the police apprehend that subversive/anti-social elements may seek hideouts in the residential areas and there is every likelihood of a breach of peace and disturbance of public tranquillity.

What do the orders state?

As per the orders if the accommodation is let/sub-let/rented out to a foreigner, then the owner and the foreigner shall furnish his name, nationality, passport details ie, passport no., place and date of issue, validity, visa details i.e. visa no., category, place and date of issue, validity, registration place and reason for stay in the city.

The order also stated that some checks should be put on landlords/tenants so that terrorist/anti-social elements in the guise of tenants may not cause subversive activities, riots, affray etc.

This order shall come into force with effect from March 8, 2023.