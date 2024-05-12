Mumbai News: Fatal Accident At Bellasis Bridge In Mumbai Central

Damaged truck is seen at Mumbai Central junction after collided with newly installed iron height barrier on Bellasis Bridge in which driver lost his life | Salman Ansari

A 57-year-old tempo driver died in a road accident on Saturday morning at the Bellasis Bridge also called as Mumbai Central Bridge.

According to Nagpada police officials, on Friday the railway authorities had installed height barricade of 3.50 meters at the entrance of the bridge as to prevent heavy vehicles from entering it due to ongoing work.

Reportedly, the British-era bridge which connects Tardeo to Nagpada with local train station gate of Mumbai Central in between, was under the scanner following the collapse of Andheri’s Gokhale bridge.

The Maharashtra Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation, a joint venture between the railways and the state government planned to reconstruct Bellasis Bridge into making a six-lane line but it was later dropped. Later, the Western Railway decided to build a temporary foot over bridge (FOB) instead.

On Saturday early morning at around 5.15 am, a motor dumper vehicle unaware about the entry barrier restrictions, driving at a high speed, from Mumbai Central Junction towards Tardeo, collided with the height barrier made of iron. Given the speed of the vehicle, it stomped on the barrier ended up falling on the front part of the vehicle where the driver was sitting.

The dumper driver identified as Ramu Kavaldhari Yadav was severely wounded in the accident and despite best efforts he couldn’t survive the fatal accident, the police said.

The spot of the accident which falls under the Nagpada Police station was examined by the police and railway authorities. The police later registered a case of accidental death in the matter and the family of the deceased were alerted and the body was handed over to them after the postmortem.