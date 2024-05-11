Mumbai: Petitioner Accuses BJP's Somaiya And Kotecha Of Misinformation About Dharavi Rehabilitation In Mulund

Left To Right: BJP Leader Kirit Somaiya And BJP Leader Mihir Kotecha |

The advocate who filed a public interest litigation (PIL) against the rehabilitation of project affected persons from Dharavi to Mulund has accused the BJP of pretending to oppose the project in the face of elections. Sagar Devre has alleged that BJP’s Kirit Somaiya and Mihir Kotecha are spreading false information about the project.

As the city is gearing up for the Lok Sabha polls, the Dharavi rehabilitation project linked to the slum’s redevelopment has turned out to be a major issue in the Mumbai North-East constituency. The residents of Mulund have been opposing the projects and have expressed their opposition through various protests and gatherings.

Devre Counters Somaiya's Claims On Dharavi Rehabilitation

On Saturday, Devre held a media interaction in Mulund, in which he countered former MP Somaiya’s claims about “no land in Mulund given to the state government for Dharavi rehabilitation”. Devre claimed that the process of handing over 18 acres of Zakat Naka site has already started and an explanation has also been given by the BMC.

“The 46 acre dumping ground site has been given for bio-mining for six years, expiring in 2025. Although it is true that this land has not been given to the state government for the rehabilitation project, they have not clarified that it will not be given in the future,” said Devre, further alleging that Somaiya has also not made any statement regarding Dharavi rehabilitation to be carried out on Mithagar’s lands even when a cabinet resolution has been passed regarding requesting the transfer of salt pans to the state government.

Devre also said that though BJP candidate Mihir Kotecha opposed the project in the legislative assembly and Somaiya also expressed opposition, the government ignored the objections and issued a final notification. “If the BJP was opposed to the project then why was the final notification issued in February even when thousands of citizens have been opposing this project since October 2023? Government at the Centre, the state and even the BMC is controlled by them, so what is the problem in cancelling the project?” Devre said.