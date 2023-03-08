e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Weather: City likely to witness clear skies from today, AQI remains 'poor' at 225; temperature at 23.4°C

Mumbai Weather: City likely to witness clear skies from today, AQI remains 'poor' at 225; temperature at 23.4°C

On Tuesday morning, the city's temperature stood at 23.4°C while the humidity was 68%.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, March 08, 2023, 09:59 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai Weather: Despite rain in parts of the city, AQI remains 'poor' at 269; temperature at 26.2°C | FPJ

Parts of the city witnessed rainfall along with thunder on Tueday after experiencing sweltering temperatures with Sunday being the hottest day of the year for Mumbai at 38.1 degrees Celsius.

On Tuesday morning, the city's temperature stood at 23.4°C while the humidity was 68%.

As per weather reports, from Wednesday, skies would clear up gradually as the upper western disturbance trough moves eastwards.

'Poor' air quality

Despite the rains, the Air Quality Index (AQI) has remained 'poor'. As per SAFAR (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research), Mumbai's AQI was at 225 as of 8 am on Tuesday, putting it in the 'poor' category. The PM2.5 and PM10 levels stood at 225 and 163 units, respectively.

Mumbai Weather

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in their daily forecast for the city and surrounding areas, said that the region will see partly clear sky for the next 48 hours. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 34°C & 24°C, respectively.

AQI of different areas in Mumbai

Colaba: 219 AQI Poor

BKC: 221 AQI Poor

Worli: 109 AQI Moderate

Malad: 173 AQI Moderate

Mazagaon: 209 AQI Poor

Navi Mumbai: 316 AQI Very Poor

Read Also
Mumbai Weather: Despite rain in parts of the city, AQI remains 'poor' at 269; temperature at 26.2°C...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Weather: City likely to witness clear skies from today, AQI remains 'poor' at 225;...

Mumbai Weather: City likely to witness clear skies from today, AQI remains 'poor' at 225;...

Thane: 10 girders installed at Diva railway station overbridge

Thane: 10 girders installed at Diva railway station overbridge

Mumbai: 7 children school for visually-impaired hospitalised following symptoms of food poisoning

Mumbai: 7 children school for visually-impaired hospitalised following symptoms of food poisoning

International Women's Day: Is the women’s movement in Mumbai dead?

International Women's Day: Is the women’s movement in Mumbai dead?

27-year-old Pune woman set to embark on journey around world in Navari saree riding motorcycle

27-year-old Pune woman set to embark on journey around world in Navari saree riding motorcycle