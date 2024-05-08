Mumbai Weather Update For May 8: IMD Predicts Clear Skies For Today; Mercury To Hover Around 30°C | File

Mumbai: The city woke up to another day of clear skies and gentle breezes on Wednesday, in line with the predictions of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast further assured continued clear weather across Mumbai and its surrounding regions.

Today's Weather Update

Temperature-wise, the day was set to see a minimum temperature of 27 degrees Celsius, with a potential maximum reaching 33 degrees Celsius. The temperature was expected to hover around 30 degrees Celsius on average throughout the day. Winds were anticipated to blow from the north-northwesterly direction. Sunrise was forecasted for 06:07 am, with sunset at 07:03 pm.

Weather Forecast For Coming Days

Looking ahead, the IMD's seven-day forecast suggested a slight decrease in minimum temperatures before a rise in temperatures next week. Thursday's temperature is predicted to be around 26 degrees Celsius, followed by 25 degrees Celsius on both Friday and Saturday. From Sunday through Tuesday next week, temperatures were predicted to be around 26-27 degrees Celsius.

Rainfall is likely to hit parts of MMR areas and Pune in the next few days, according to local weather reports. Temperatures have gone down in a notable manner in the past few days.

AQI Stays In Satisfactory Category

Despite the forecast of somewhat pleasant weather, air quality in Mumbai remained satisfactory, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) for PM10 particles recorded at 71 by SAFAR-India. AQI values between zero and 50 are considered good, while 50-100 fall under satisfactory. However, caution is advised for readings between 100 and 200, categorized as moderate.