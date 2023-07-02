'I Thank PM Modi, Gave Oath To Those He Called Corrupt': Sharad Pawar Reacts To Ajit's Rebellion

NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar | File

Sharad Pawar, the leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), distanced himself from Ajit Pawar's rebellion and clarified that the party did not endorse his actions, emphasising that it was Ajit Pawar's personal decision.

Despite the unexpected turn of events, Sharad Pawar, an 83-year-old politician, remains resolute in reviving the party and playing a significant role in the united opposition during the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

He reflected on his past experiences, citing a similar situation in 1980 when he faced the departure of all party leaders but successfully revived the party.

Sharad Pawar's press conference followed shortly after Ajit Pawar claimed that he had the support and blessings of everyone in aligning with the Shinde-Fadnavis government.

"I am happy that PM Modi has absolved some NCP colleagues of corruption charges as they are now inducted as ministers in the government,"

Sharad Pawar said he was not worried about what has transpired.

"Got a call from Mamata Banerjee and Mallikarjun Kharge. They have extended their support. There is no problem if someone is claiming ownership over NCP. We will go to the people and seek their support. I am confident they will support us," Pawar said.

Sharad Pawar's Press Conference Highlights:

🔹 Ajit Pawar's rebellion is not endorsed by me, clarifies Sharad Pawar.

🔹 Despite Prime Minister Modi's accusations of corruption against the NCP, Sharad Pawar expresses gratitude to him for appointing the very leaders he deemed corrupt.

🔹 Anticipate significant developments within the next two to three days.

🔹 I am well acquainted with political challenges and is undeterred by them, says Pawar.