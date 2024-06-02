Mumbai News: Man Held For Entering Airport With Fake Pass

Representational Image

MUMBAI: Sahar Police have recently arrested a 22-year-old man who tried to enter the Mumbai airport using a fake entry pass to drop off his sister. According to a complaint by Dinesh Kumar Dwivedi, sub-inspector in the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), the accused Jitendra Dalai tried to enter the airport by showing his airport entry pass (AEP No. BOM2301158821).

However, Dwivedi had doubts about the pass and checked it closely. He found that it was a colour photocopy and did not have any security features. Subsequently, an inquiry revealed that the entry pass was fake. When the officer questioned, Dalai claimed that he was working as a salesman in a company's cigarette shop at the airport.

He stated that he had gone home for 10 days in March 2024, during which his original airport entry pass was collected by the company. However, he had a photograph of the pass and used it to create a fake airport pass. Accordingly, he was handed over to Sahar Police for further action.