Pune: Prof Dr Vishwanath Karad Honored with 'Vishwashanti Ratna' Award

Prof Dr Vishwanath Karad, the founder of the MIT Education Group, was awarded the prestigious 'Vishwashanti Ratna' award in a grand ceremony at the COEP auditorium in Pune. The event was attended by numerous distinguished figures, including Padma Vibhushan awardee Dr Raghunath Mashelkar, world-renowned computer scientist Dr Vijay Bhatkar, and former Governor of Sikkim and MP Srinivas Patil.

Dr Karad was celebrated for his pioneering contributions to education and his relentless efforts to promote world peace. Dr Mashelkar praised Dr Karad as a "university of innovation" and lauded his groundbreaking work in Polymer Engineering. He emphasised Dr Karad's lifelong mission to realise the vision of Swami Vivekananda by transforming pilgrimage sites into centers of knowledge and promoting global peace.

In addition to the 'Vishwashanti Ratna' award, Dr Karad received a 'Lifetime Achievement' award from the COEP Technology University Alumni Association. Dr Bhatkar highlighted the pride of having Dr Karad speak in the same hall where Swami Vivekananda addressed an audience in Chicago 131 years ago, underscoring his contemporary role as a messenger of world peace.

Guests laud Dr Karad

Dr Shripal Sabnis noted Dr Karad's efforts in fostering interfaith harmony through his Vishwashanti tour, during which he visited religious sites across various countries. Dr Bhushan Patwardhan, former Chairman of NAAC, and other dignitaries praised Dr Karad's dedication to science and education.

Ulhas Dada Pawar, recalling many memories with Dr Karad, emphasised the importance of value-based education in today's world. He expressed that Dr Karad's commitment to this cause, inspired by his sister Prayagakka, serves as a vital lesson for the youth of Pune and beyond.

In his acceptance speech, Dr Karad expressed heartfelt gratitude towards COEP and reminisced about his formative years at the institution. He credited the Mechanical Engineering department and the guidance of mentors like Dr Mashelkar and Dr Bhatkar for his success, dedicating the honor to the people of Pune.

The ceremony concluded with a strong message on the importance of wisdom, knowledge, and values in education, inspired by Dr Karad's exemplary work and dedication to fostering peace and understanding across the globe.