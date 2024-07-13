Pune Porsche Crash Case: Shishir Hiray Appointed As Special Public Prosecutor | File Photo

Senior advocate Shishir Hiray has been appointed as the special public prosecutor (SPP) in the three separate offences registered in connection with the Pune Porsche crash case.

A resident of Malegaon in Nashik, Hiray is also the SPP before the Koregaon Bhima Commission of Inquiry. He is also the SPP in the case against high-profile drug racketeer Lalit Patil. He was the SPP even in the Television Rating Points (TRP) scam case.

Hiray appeared before the special court in Pune on Friday. He submitted an application seeking a test identification parade of two accused persons, Ashpak Makandar and Amar Gaikwad, in this case. Both of them allegedly acted as middlemen in getting the blood sample of the minor accused in the case changed.

According to the police, Makandar allegedly took ₹4 lakh from the minor’s father and gave it to the Sassoon General Hospital (SGH) staffers to change the blood samples. Police said they have recovered ₹2.5 lakh from SGH's former casualty medical officer Dr Shrihari Harnol and ₹50,000 from Class IV employee Atul Ghatkamble. The remaining ₹1 lakh is yet to be recovered.

Recently, the minor submitted a 300-word essay on road safety complying with the bail conditions of the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB).

He was released from an observation home last month after the Bombay High Court held that the orders remanding him to the facility were illegal.