 Pune Porsche Crash Case: Family Of Minor Accused Seeks Return Of Seized Luxury Car
The investigation into the incident revealed that three minors were in the car with the juvenile driver at the time of the accident

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, August 21, 2024, 11:11 AM IST
The family of the 17-year-old accused of killing two IT professionals by ramming his Porsche in Pune's Kalyani Nagar on May 19, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, has filed a petition requesting the return of the luxury vehicle currently in the custody of Pune Police, India Today reported.

The family's petition argues that the minor has been granted bail and has also submitted the 300-word essay as told by the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB), which they believe should be sufficient grounds for the vehicle's return, the report added.

Meanwhile, the investigation into the incident revealed that three minors were in the car with the juvenile driver at the time of the accident.

Earlier, police had stated that there were four people in the car when it crashed into a motorbike in the early hours of May 19: the 17-year-old driver, his two minor friends, and a driver employed by the juvenile's family.

However, according to the statement of the fourth minor, included in the chargesheet, he escaped when a mob pulled them out of the car after the accident and began assaulting them. He reportedly hailed an auto-rickshaw and went home.

A police officer confirmed that three minor friends of the juvenile were in the car, with one managing to slip away.

It has also been revealed that the blood samples of the minor accused's friends were swapped at Sassoon General Hospital. In connection with this case, the police have arrested Aditya Avinash Sood (52) and Ashish Satish Mittal (37), whose blood samples were allegedly used to replace those of the two minors.

Sood is the father of one of the minors, while Mittal is a friend of the father of another minor, Arunkumar Singh. Both were produced before additional sessions judge UM Mudholkar on Tuesday, who remanded them in police custody until August 26.

With these arrests, the total number of people detained in the case has risen to nine.

