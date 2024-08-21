 Pune-Based Serum Institute Of India Begins Work On Monkeypox Vaccine
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune-Based Serum Institute Of India Begins Work On Monkeypox Vaccine

Pune-Based Serum Institute Of India Begins Work On Monkeypox Vaccine

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on August 14 declared the Mpox outbreak a public health emergency of international concern

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, August 21, 2024, 10:54 AM IST
article-image
Pune-Based Serum Institute Of India Begins Work On Monkeypox Vaccine | File Photo

Serum Institute of India (SII) on Tuesday said it is currently working to develop a vaccine for Monkeypox, with positive outcomes expected in a year's time.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on August 14 declared the Mpox outbreak a public health emergency of international concern. The move came after a sudden increase in cases was recorded in parts of Africa.

FPJ Shorts
Bengaluru Weather Update: Garden City To Witness Heavy Rainfall, Cooler Temperatures Anticipated
Bengaluru Weather Update: Garden City To Witness Heavy Rainfall, Cooler Temperatures Anticipated
Top 5 Stocks To Watch Out For August 21: Exide, Cyient and Apollo Tyres In Focus
Top 5 Stocks To Watch Out For August 21: Exide, Cyient and Apollo Tyres In Focus
Three New Undersea Cable Projects Led By Jio & Airtel To Boost Internet Connectivity In India: Reports
Three New Undersea Cable Projects Led By Jio & Airtel To Boost Internet Connectivity In India: Reports
Jungle Raj In Bihar: RJD Leader Shot Dead By 3 Bike-Borne Assailants In Hajipur; Shocking CCTV Footage Surfaces
Jungle Raj In Bihar: RJD Leader Shot Dead By 3 Bike-Borne Assailants In Hajipur; Shocking CCTV Footage Surfaces

In India, around 30 Mpox cases have been detected since 2022. The most recent case in the country was reported in March 2024.

Read Also
Pune: PCMC Officers Pledge Non-Violence and Harmony on Rajiv Gandhi's Birth Anniversary
article-image

"In view of the global health emergency declared due to Mpox outbreak, SII is currently working on developing a vaccine for this disease to cater to millions of lives that might be at risk," SII CEO Adar Poonawalla said in a statement.

Hopefully, with the ongoing progress, the Pune-based vaccine major will have more updates and positive news to share within a year's time, he added.

The Union Health Ministry has issued advisories highlighting that scrutiny at airports and seaports, especially at international entry points will increase.

Read Also
Flyer Fumes After Gold Ring Stolen from Checked-In Luggage on Delhi-Pune Flight
article-image

The government has declared three hospitals -- Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, Safdarjung Hospital, and Lady Hardinge Medical College -- as nodal centres for the isolation, management and treatment of patients.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune-Based Serum Institute Of India Begins Work On Monkeypox Vaccine

Pune-Based Serum Institute Of India Begins Work On Monkeypox Vaccine

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Delayed Polls Create Uncertainty, Prompting Candidates To...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Delayed Polls Create Uncertainty, Prompting Candidates To...

Nashik News: Bhujbal Confirms Candidacy from Yeola; Water Storage in Dams Increases to 66.89% And...

Nashik News: Bhujbal Confirms Candidacy from Yeola; Water Storage in Dams Increases to 66.89% And...

Pune: After Badlapur, Minor Student Assaulted at City School

Pune: After Badlapur, Minor Student Assaulted at City School

Pune: PCMC Officers Pledge Non-Violence and Harmony on Rajiv Gandhi's Birth Anniversary

Pune: PCMC Officers Pledge Non-Violence and Harmony on Rajiv Gandhi's Birth Anniversary