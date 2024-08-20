Flyer Fumes After Gold Ring Stolen from Checked-In Luggage on Delhi-Pune Flight |

A flyer who took a flight from Delhi to Pune was furious after discovering that his gold ring, which he had kept in his checked-in luggage, went missing.

The passenger, Gautam Rahul, had taken Air India Flight AI 847 from Delhi to Pune on Sunday evening.

After realising that the gold ring was missing, he took to X to complain about the incident. He also posted a receipt of the newly-purchased ring along with photos of his luggage.

"Need Help Dear Sir, This is to inform you that there has been a theft from my main luggage of a gold ring. I am attaching the below for reference and investigation. There was no lock on my main luggage as the lock was not working, which I realised at the airport (sic)," he wrote on X.

"I asked the Air India desk at Delhi airport to put a lock strip, which they did not have, so they placed a sticker instead. When I asked if it would be safe, they said yes. Photographs attached for reference. Please assist with the solution.”

In response, the airline replied, "Hi, we understand your concern. Please know that valuable items like cash, jewelry, expensive objects, and documents should always be carried in hand baggage. We appreciate your understanding.”