 44-Year-Old Woman Booked For Biting CISF Constable At Pune Airport
The police have released the woman after issuing a notice for her to join the investigation when summoned

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, August 19, 2024, 01:31 PM IST
44-Year-Old Woman Booked For Biting CISF Constable At Pune Airport | File Photo

In a bizarre incident, a 44-year-old woman has been booked for allegedly biting a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) constable at Pune Airport.

The 26-year-old woman constable lodged a complaint at the Vimantal Police Station on Saturday, charging the woman with causing a disturbance in government work under Sections 132, 121(1), and 351(2)(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

According to information received, the accused woman, a resident of Wakad, had a violent outburst while boarding a private airline flight from Pune to Delhi.

Initially, the woman attacked a brother and sister duo who were seated in their allotted seats. As the situation escalated, crew members intervened, and two CISF constables were dispatched to defuse the situation. However, the woman responded aggressively, slapping and biting one of the constables in a fit of rage.

The constables eventually restrained the woman and removed both her and her husband from the flight.

They were reportedly travelling to Uttar Pradesh from Delhi to attend rituals related to a relative's death.

Meanwhile, the police have released the woman after issuing a notice for her to join the investigation when summoned.

