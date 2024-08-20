Pune: PCMC Officers Pledge Non-Violence and Harmony on Rajiv Gandhi's Birth Anniversary |

On the occasion of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's birth anniversary, the officers and employees of the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) came together to pledge their commitment to non-violence and harmony. The ceremony took place in the presence of Additional Commissioner Chandrakant Indalkar, who led the collective oath.

Sadbhavana Diwas, observed annually on August 20, meaning ‘Harmony Day,’ is a day dedicated to promoting peace, harmony, and goodwill among all citizens of India.

It commemorates Rajiv Gandhi’s birth anniversary. Gandhi was the youngest Prime Minister in the country and was known for his forward-thinking and modern approach to governance.

In tribute to Rajiv Gandhi, his effigy at the main administrative building in Pimpri was adorned with floral offerings by Additional Commissioner Indalkar. The event saw the participation of several key officials, including Special Officer Kiran Gaikwad, Assistant Commissioner Mukesh Kolap, Public Relations Officer Prafulla Puranik, Accounts Officer Anil Pasalkar, and representatives from the Employees' Federation, among others.