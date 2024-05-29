Pune Porsche Crash Accused's Friend Confirms 'He Was Drunk While Driving Car': Report

Pune Porsche Accident Case: Accused Juvenile Was Drunk, Drove Car At Time Of Crash, Says Report |

Pune: In a new twist to the ongoing investigation in the Pune Porsche accident case, a friend of the accused juvenile admitted that the 17-year-old was behind the wheel during the horrific accident on May 19 in Pune that killed two IT professionals. The teen was also intoxicated at the time, stated the friend according to a report in India Today citing police sources.

According to the report, the friend's statement was recorded at the Pune Crime Branch office after a six-hour questioning session. The friend confirmed that the minor was drunk before driving the Porsche, which later crashed.

Initially Friends Claimed Driver Was On The Wheel

Initially, other friends of the minor had claimed that the family driver, Gangaram, was driving the Porsche, not the teen. This new admission follows Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar's revelation that there was an attempt to falsely show that Gangaram was driving instead of the minor. Commissioner Kumar had earlier stated, "There was an attempt to show that the accused was not driving the vehicle and someone else was driving, but they (family) couldn't do that."

Gangaram initially claimed that he was driving the Porsche, not the teen. However, it was later revealed that the minor's grandfather, who was arrested over the weekend, allegedly threatened Gangaram and forced him to give false statements to the police.

The minor, currently held at a Children Observation Centre for 14 days, had consumed alcohol at one bar and then moved to another before the deadly car crash in the early hours of May 19.

Details On The Horrific Accident

The tragic accident occurred when a speeding Porsche Taycan Turbo S, allegedly driven by the intoxicated 17-year-old, collided with a motorcycle carrying two young IT professionals. The Porsche, believed to be travelling at over 200 km per hour, struck the bike, killing both riders instantly.

The victims, Ashwini and Aneesh, both 24-year-old techies, were returning home after a party. Eyewitnesses reported that Ashwini was thrown approximately 20 feet into the air, landing hard, while Aneesh was hurled into a parked car, suffering fatal injuries on the spot.