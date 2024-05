Pune Porsche Accident Case: Father & Grandfather Of Accused Juvenile Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody |

Pune: In the latest development in the investigation of Pune Porsche accident case, the court has sent the minor accused's father Vishal Agarwal and grandfather Surendra Agarwal to 14-day judicial custody, said news reports. Both accused will remain in jail till June 13.

This is breaking news. More details are awaited.