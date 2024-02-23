Pune Police Suspect Terror Link In Massive Drug Bust, Resist Transfer To NCB Or NIA | Sourced

In a significant development in the Pune drug bust case, there is a possibility that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) or the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) will take over the investigation.

Despite the Pune police successfully cracking the drug case and seizing a substantial 1800kg of drugs while apprehending 12 suspects, they appear hesitant to transfer the investigation to NIA or NCB.

The investigation includes a thorough exploration of the criminal histories and potential underworld connections of individuals skilled in drug smuggling.

Sources suggest that if there is a terror or underworld angle involved, the case might be handed over to NCB. Similarly, if a connection to terror or the underworld surfaces, NIA may assume jurisdiction over the case.

In an attempt to maintain control, the Pune police have written letters to the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) and the Home Ministry, expressing their preference to retain the investigation rather than transferring it to NCB or NIA.

Underworld link

Suspicions within the Pune police revolve around potential underworld or terrorism involvement. Doubts also surround Sandeep Dhuniya, questioning whether he is the primary handler or mastermind or if he is merely following instructions from the main handler. Technical evidence has been acquired to substantiate this claim.

Based on the evidence, the Pune police issued a red corner notice, alleging that the drugs were supplied to international destinations like London, Singapore, and Dubai, establishing international connections in the case.

Additional suspicions arise regarding Sandeep Dhuniya possibly possessing a fake British passport, leading the police to verify the details of the accused's passport.

The police are actively in pursuit of Sandeep Dhuniya’s girlfriend, whose role seems significant in laundering drug money through Hawala transactions. It is reported that she collects ₹15 to 20 lakh daily from drug deals.

In addition to the initial 12 suspects, the Pune police suspect the involvement of more individuals in the drug smuggling case. They are also investigating the participation of two or three other companies, including Kurkumbh Company, with allegations that Sandeep Dhuniya targeted financially distressed firms. Currently, a substantial quantity of drugs is stored at the Pune police headquarters, awaiting inspection by court judges, as transporting them to court is deemed impractical.

Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar stated, "We are planning to write letters to customs and airport authorities regarding how a large quantity of drugs is being delivered by air. The Customs Department and Airport Authorities must scan every shipment. The Pune Police suspect that employees from these departments are involved in delivering drugs to other countries."