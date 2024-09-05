 Pune Police Strengthen Security for Ganeshotsav with Extensive Personnel Deployment and Traffic Restrictions
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune Police Strengthen Security for Ganeshotsav with Extensive Personnel Deployment and Traffic Restrictions

Pune Police Strengthen Security for Ganeshotsav with Extensive Personnel Deployment and Traffic Restrictions

Starting on September 7, the ten-day Ganesh festival begins with 'Chaturthi' and concludes with 'Anantha Chaturdashi.' Thousands of devotees visit city mandals and flock to city markets to buy idols for household celebrations.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Thursday, September 05, 2024, 12:31 PM IST
article-image
Pune Police Strengthen Security for Ganeshotsav with Extensive Personnel Deployment and Traffic Restrictions | -

As the Ganeshotsav looms just around the corner, the Pune Police is ensuring strict security measures with a deployment of 7000 policemen. This preparation considers potential accidents and untoward incidents.

Starting on Sept 7, the ten-day Ganesh festival begins with 'Chaturthi' and concludes with 'Anantha Chaturdashi.' Thousands of devotees visit city mandals and flock to city markets to buy idols for household celebrations.

Under the leadership of Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar, Joint Commissioner of Police Ranjan Kumar Sharma, and Deputy Commissioner of Special Branch G Sridhar, comprehensive security arrangements have been put in place.

Cops in civil cloth

FPJ Shorts
Teacher's Day 2024: Sumbul Touqeer Khan Calls Her Father 'Best Guide', Says 'Woh Mujhe Galtiyan Bhi Karne Dete Hai' (Exclusive)
Teacher's Day 2024: Sumbul Touqeer Khan Calls Her Father 'Best Guide', Says 'Woh Mujhe Galtiyan Bhi Karne Dete Hai' (Exclusive)
India At Paris Paralympics 2024 Day 8 LIVE: Harvinder Singh Returns As India Hunt For More Medals
India At Paris Paralympics 2024 Day 8 LIVE: Harvinder Singh Returns As India Hunt For More Medals
ANI Sues Wikipedia: 'If You Don't Like India, Don't Work Here,' Says Delhi HC
ANI Sues Wikipedia: 'If You Don't Like India, Don't Work Here,' Says Delhi HC
Tata Safari and Harrier Secure Global NCAP Safer Choice Award for Top Safety
Tata Safari and Harrier Secure Global NCAP Safer Choice Award for Top Safety

Given the anticipated rush in Peth areas of the city during the festival period, the police personnel in civil clothes will be deployed to prevent thefts of mobile phones, jewellery, and other inappropriate activities targeting devotees.

5,000 police personnel from the Pune commissionerate, Rapid Action Forces, and crime branch teams will be reinforced by police personnel called from police department, home guard force personnel, and five units of the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF). Police Mitra (citizen volunteers) will also provide support in managing these arrangements.

Throughout the festival, bomb disposal squads will inspect crowded locations, including five revered mandals. These squads, assisted by trained dogs and police personnel, will conduct checks four times a day.

Read Also
Pune's Manache Ganpati: Kasba Ganpati, Tambdi Jogeshwari, Guruji Talim, Tulshibaug, and Kesari Wada...
article-image

CCTV cameras to guard city

The Pune police have said that in addition to over 1,800 CCTV cameras installed for surveillance in the city. 18 Police Help Centers will also be opened in the central part of the city during the festival. The operations of the help centres will continue round the clock till the end of the festival. 

Meanwhile, Pune City Traffic Police have said that traffic diversions will be put in place on Shivaji Road on the first day of the festival, adding that dedicated parking spaces will be allotted. On Ganesh Chaturthi — the first day of the festival — traffic diversions will be imposed on Shivaji Road and parking restrictions will be in place on Sinhagad Road which are frequented by a number of people who purchase Ganesh idols that are later installed at mandals or in home.

The stretch of the Shivaji Road from Gadgil statue to Gotiram Bhaiyya Chowk will be closed to traffic. The alternate routes that commuters can take are via Shahir Amar Shaikh Chowk and Kumbharves, or via SG Barve Chowk, Khandojibaba Chowk and Jangali Maharaj Road or via Khude Chowk, Dengle Bridge, Shivaji Bridge and Kumbharves.

On Sinhagad Road, the stretch from Savarkar statue to Samadhan Bhel Chowk will have a no-parking zone on both sides of the road. Parking arrangements have been made from Mitra Mandal Chowk to Patil Plaza, Bajaj Statue to Puram Chowk and from Nilayam Bridge to Sinhagad Road junction.

Read Also
Pune Video: Private Buses Double Fares Amid MSRTC Strike
article-image

All vehicles to undergo pre-checks

Meanwhile, all vehicles participating in the Ganeshotsav procession will undergo pre-checks by the Pune Regional Transport Office at the Alandi Road Test Ground's test track until September 13. Those involved are required to have their vehicles inspected and certified.

This inspection campaign is being conducted by the Regional Transport Office to prevent accidents caused by technical defects, vehicles stalling, or obstructing traffic. During the vehicle inspection, the Deputy Regional Transport Office has requested that documents such as the vehicle registration certificate, tax certificate, insurance certificate, fitness certificate, pollution control certificate, driver's license, and fixed traffic license be provided.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune Police Strengthen Security for Ganeshotsav with Extensive Personnel Deployment and Traffic...

Pune Police Strengthen Security for Ganeshotsav with Extensive Personnel Deployment and Traffic...

Is Nana Kate Joining NCP (SP) Ahead Of Assembly Polls? Here’s What’s Happening In Chinchwad

Is Nana Kate Joining NCP (SP) Ahead Of Assembly Polls? Here’s What’s Happening In Chinchwad

Bhosari To Nashik Phata, Budhwar Peth To Kasba Peth, Mangalwar Peth To RTO: Pune Metro Station Names...

Bhosari To Nashik Phata, Budhwar Peth To Kasba Peth, Mangalwar Peth To RTO: Pune Metro Station Names...

Nashik: Acid Attack On 18-Year-Old Woman, Her Parents

Nashik: Acid Attack On 18-Year-Old Woman, Her Parents

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Sharad Pawar Face Of NCP(SP) Party In All Campaign Material

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Sharad Pawar Face Of NCP(SP) Party In All Campaign Material