Pune Police Seek Interpol Help; Blue Corner Notice Issued Against Gangster Nilesh Ghaywal | Sourced

Pune: In a major move to apprehend notorious gangster Nilesh Ghaywal, the Pune City Police have initiated an international effort. Police have reached out to Interpol, which has resulted in an Interpol Blue Notice being issued against Ghaywal. This action signifies a significant escalation in the authorities' pursuit of the alleged gang leader, who is believed to have fled the country.

The Pune Police officially reached out to Interpol, the international criminal police organisation, to issue the notice. This was done as part of their comprehensive strategy to locate the fugitive. Police believe this will help secure Ghaywal's return to India.

The Blue Corner Notice, also known as an "Enquiry Notice", is an international alert used by Interpol member countries to seek information about a person's identity. It also tells about the location and activities of a wanted criminal in relation to a criminal investigation. For Pune Police, this notice is a crucial step to pinpoint Ghaywal's exact whereabouts in the foreign country he escaped to. Reports say that he is in Switzerland and went there through London.

The gangster had been under intense scrutiny following a recent surge in criminal activity by his gang members in the Kothrud area. The latest cases include charges of attempted murder and the invocation of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against Ghaywal and his associates.

Ghaywal's escape from the country has exposed serious lapses. Critics have alleged that he was able to secure a passport despite his extensive criminal record and a court order directing him to surrender his existing travel document to the police.

Police are currently investigating how he managed to obtain his passport illegally. Initial reports suggested he used fraudulent documentation and a false address from the Ahilyanagar district.