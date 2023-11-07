Pune: Police Return Recovered Stolen Laptops To Students |

The laptop theft gang has been apprehended thanks to the relentless efforts of the Warje police team. A total of 13 theft cases have been solved, resulting in the recovery of 15 laptops, 7 laptop chargers, 1 Sony camera, and 2 two-wheelers.

On Monday, the recovered items were returned to the crime victims by the Commissioner of Police, Ritesh Kumar. Kumar extended his congratulations to the police officers and officials involved in the successful operation.

Students kept keys in shoes outside the door

The investigation began in Pune when incidents of burglaries were reported in college hostels and buildings. Thieves gained entry using keys left in shoes near the doors, targeting students' laptops left in their rooms. On October 31, a case under Section 380 of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Warje Malwadi Police Station. Subsequently, 13 laptops, 7 laptop chargers, 1 Sony camera, and 2 two-wheelers were seized, and it was discovered that the criminals were involved in a total of 11 crimes across Pune City, Mahad City Police Station in Raigad, and Mangaon Police Station in Raigad. The total value of the recovered items amounted to Rs. 6,44,000.

The main suspect, Arjun Tukaram Zade, aged 22 and residing in Lane No. 3, Hingane Home Colony, Karvenagar, Pune, was apprehended and the seized items were traced back to him.

Additionally, two other suspects, Pratik Mandekar and Rishikesh Shirke, both residents of Mawle Ali, Karvenagar, Pune, were identified through a confidential informant. Subsequently, 2 laptops were recovered from them in connection with a case registered under Section 380 of the IPC at Warje Malwadi Police Station.

