Pune Police Identify 18 Hotspots To Curb Crime Rate: Zero Tolerance For Criminal Activity

Police Identify 18 Hotspots To Curb Crime Rate: Zero Tolerance For Criminal Activity |

Pune police have compiled a list of 18 major hotspots in the city that have been identified, and combing operations will be initiated to curb crime.

To control the crime rate in the city, Pune police have decided to identify the hotspots and roots of crime. Accordingly, in the first phase, 18 hotspots have been identified where criminals reside and operate.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Shailesh Balkawade informed that the crime branch and the local police will conduct combing operations to check the criminals' haunts and workplaces. They have been classified according to the circle.

Two hotspots have been identified within the boundaries of circle one, three in circle two jurisdictions, four in circle three, five in circle four, and four hotspots within circle five jurisdiction.

Crime Branch Deputy Commissioner Amol Zende, Assistant Commissioner Satish Govekar, and Sunil Tambe will lead the action.

Balkawade said, "The police have been working hard for a month and have detected the areas where the criminals are staying. There is a special focus on petty thieves, along with illegal weapons possession, juvenile delinquents, illegal traders, vehicle theft, drug trafficking, extortion, vandalism, tire, petrol theft, and extortion.

The movements of these criminals will be closely monitored by the police, and they will be checked simultaneously.