Pune Police Enhance Security Measures For Ganeshotsav: CCTV Installation Urged For Ganesh Mandals And Shopkeepers |

In preparation for the upcoming Ganeshotsav and to bolster overall security measures, Pune City Police have issued directives to both Ganesh mandals (organizers) and local shopkeepers.



Firstly, the police have requested the office-bearers of 2,600 Ganesh mandals to ensure the installation of CCTV cameras in and around their pandals. These cameras should be strategically placed to cover not only the interior of the pandal but also the surrounding roads.



Additionally, the city police are actively engaging shopkeepers along prominent streets like Tilak Road, Kumthekar Road, Laxmi Road, Kelkar Road, F C Road, JM Road, and LBS Road, urging them to install CCTV cameras focusing on both the adjacent roads and their establishments.



Police Commissioner Ritesh Kumar told Fpj, "We currently have 1,800 CCTV cameras positioned on city streets, which includes those under the smart city initiative and those installed by the state home department. To further enhance surveillance and security, we are encouraging the installation of additional cameras by the Ganesh mandals and shopkeepers to prevent any untoward incidents."

Kumar elaborated on the need for these security measures, stating, "Our primary goal is to prevent incidents such as chain snatching, robberies, sexual assaults on women, and other crimes that may occur during the festival period in the city."



A senior police officer emphasized their commitment to safety, saying, "We have instructed all 2,600 Ganapati mandals in the city to install CCTV cameras in their pandals during the 10-day Ganapati festival. Our aim is to ensure that as many mandals as possible comply with this directive."



Kumar cited recent events that underscored the importance of heightened security, mentioning the arrest of two terror suspects in the Kothrud area. "We cannot afford to take any chances, and the installation of CCTV cameras will aid us in maintaining law and order and in monitoring potential suspects."



Kumar also clarified an additional safety measure, stating, "Furthermore, we have directed Ganapati mandals not to cover the 'box kaman' (Box Arches) with cloth at the bottom. These box kamans should remain open from the road surface up to a height of four feet. This will prevent anyone from placing suspicious bags or objects within them."



Concluding, Kumar highlighted the advantages of smart CCTV cameras, saying, "If both the mandals and shopkeepers install smart CCTV cameras, we will be able to access their live feeds for real-time online monitoring, further enhancing overall security and safety."