Pune Police Crack Murder Case With Help Of Lightning-Lit CCTV; Accused Nabbed From Uttar Pradesh

Pune's Bharati Vidyapeeth Police have cracked a murder case, identifying the accused and his vehicle, which was recorded in a CCTV camera with the help of lightning.

The accused has been identified as Shahrukh Shakeel Mansoor (27), a native of Amkhera village, Bijnor district, Uttar Pradesh. His current address was found to be Sayyadnagar, Inamdar School area, Hadapsar.

Shahrukh was arrested after an intensive investigation that spanned over 3,200 kilometres from Pune to Uttar Pradesh.

What is the case?

An incident of murder came to light under the jurisdiction of the Bharati Vidyapeeth Police Station on the night of May 20, 2025, around 9pm, when an unidentified person attacked a woman with a sharp weapon on the service road between Shaheed Colonel Patil Petrol Pump and Mhasicha Gotha in Ambegaon Budruk.

The woman sustained serious injuries and died on the spot. Based on a complaint filed by Assistant Police Inspector Sameer Vilas Kadam, attached to the Bharati Vidyapeeth Police Station, an FIR was registered under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Acting on the seriousness of the case, a team was formed for the investigation. Approximately 100 CCTV cameras from Kolhewadi to Navale Bridge were analysed after tracing the last location of the victim’s mobile number.

Smartana Patil, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 2), said, "The footage revealed that the victim had arrived at Navale Bridge on a two-wheeler. Despite challenges due to heavy rain and poor lighting in the area, the team managed to identify the victim sitting in an auto-rickshaw with the help of private CCTV footage, illuminated briefly by lightning at the same time. The rickshaw was a completely black-hooded TVS model.

Following the lead, it was found that Pune RTO has about 10,794 TVS rickshaws, including penalty records for 1,200 of them, along with images of their front and rear."

"Analysing the rickshaws that had penalties, accused Shahrukh's rickshaw was found at the incident spot. From Navale Bridge towards Katraj, and through scrutiny of 150 more CCTV cameras along the highway, the suspect was finally identified. The police team travelled to Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh, covering nearly 3,200 kilometres. On June 9, 2025, at around 9:05am, Shahrukh was successfully apprehended from the Ghampur Police Station limits in Uttar Pradesh," she added.

The Bharati Vidyapeeth Police team examined over 320 CCTV cameras across various locations, including the crime scene, Kolhewadi, Nanded City, Navale Bridge and Chandra City. They also investigated 1,200 TVS rickshaws and verified 150 records related to the suspect, ultimately leading to Shahrukh’s arrest.

Rahul Khilare, Police Inspector (Crime) of Bharati Vidyapeeth Police Station, said, "As per the initial investigation, it has come to light that a dispute over money took place between them. Shahrukh attacked her with a sharp weapon, leading to her death on the spot. Further investigation is underway."