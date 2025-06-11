Pune: Banyan Tree Pruned On Vat Savitri Sparks Outrage; PMC Blames Pune Metro |

After the huge uproar over the drastic pruning of a large banyan tree at the entrance of Savitribai Phule Pune University, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) clarified that it was not responsible for the act. The Garden Department claimed that the trimming was carried out by Pune Metro authorities, who cited obstruction to heavy machinery movement as the reason.

Notabally, the trees were prunned on the day when the banyan tree is worshipped (Vat Savitri).

Meanwhile, social activist Hema Chari said, “This drastic trimming of the large banyan tree at the entrance of Pune University by PMC is not just excessive but very harmful. This isn’t routine maintenance; entire branches have been chopped off, especially on one side, which throws the tree off balance and increases the risk of it eventually falling. For a banyan, the canopy and aerial roots are crucial for stability and health. Cutting them so heavily weakens the tree and makes it vulnerable to sunburn, pests, and fungal infections—especially during the monsoon. The cuts appear uniform and mechanical, showing no signs of species-specific care. PMC often outsources this work to contractors paid per tree, with little ecological oversight or expertise in arboriculture. This results in unscientific trimming carried out more for convenience than long-term care.”

Activist Amit Singh added, “Some trimming at times is necessary, but that’s for dead branches. These guys have no sense of proportion and are encouraged by ‘faltus’ masquerading as activists who send letters claiming trees are risks to human life. Trees, again and again, are made the villains—while over 100 people die every day in road accidents across Maharashtra, and two people lose their lives in Pune alone. More than 10 die daily on railway tracks in Mumbai and across the state. Yet trees are singled out as the problem.”

Tree stats

Between April 2022 and December 2023, a total of 22,362 trees were permitted to be either cut or transplanted by various entities in Pune. Of these, 10,502 were approved for cutting and 11,860 for transplantation, with a mandatory compensatory plantation requirement of 3,40,599 trees. Private entities accounted for the largest share, with 3,514 trees permitted for cutting and 4,298 for transplantation, requiring 1,76,319 compensatory plantations and depositing ₹7.81 crore. Other government organisations were allowed to cut 343 trees and transplant 499, mandating 12,836 compensatory plantations, for which they deposited ₹76 lakh. The Pune Municipal Corporation itself was allowed to cut 8,003 trees and transplant 5,705, requiring 1,51,444 plantations. However, it deposited only ₹28.1 lakh and was exempted from depositing ₹13.4 crore, raising concerns over fairness and transparency. The total deposit collected from all entities stood at ₹8.85 crore.

PMC Blames Pune Metro

Meanwhile, Ashok Ghorpade, Head of the PMC Garden Department, said, “The branches of the banyan tree in front of the SPPU were pruned by Pune Maha Metro and not by PMC. It is so shocking that the tree branches were cut unevenly, and that too on the day when the banyan tree is worshipped (Vat Savitri). We spoke to Pune Metro—they said the branches were obstructing the movement of heavy machinery deployed for the construction of the metro. We have asked them to show us the permission letter from PMC, based on which we will take action."